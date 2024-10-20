International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/historic-uk-germany-defense-agreement-to-bolster-forces-near-russia-1120611257.html
'Historic' UK-Germany Defense Agreement to Bolster Forces Near Russia
'Historic' UK-Germany Defense Agreement to Bolster Forces Near Russia
Sputnik International
The UK and Germany are expected to sign a landmark defense agreement next week, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing UK Defense Secretary John Healey.
2024-10-20T16:18+0000
2024-10-20T16:22+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
europe
germany
russia
nato
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104272/22/1042722296_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_38d59772a566db340761bfa23c9f519e.jpg
The new agreement will reportedly allow UK and German forces to hold joint military exercises on NATO's eastern border with Russia, likely in Estonia and Lithuania. It will also facilitate joint procurement of weapons and closer cooperation on developing new-generation armaments, the newspaper reported. Healey reportedly views this deal with Germany as the most important bilateral agreement for the UK since the 2010 military pact with France. The Times writes that this pact is seen in Britain as the first step toward a broader security and defense agreement with the European Union, covering defense, intelligence sharing, energy, and illegal migration. According to the newspaper's source, substantive negotiations with Brussels are expected next year.London sees the military agreement with Berlin as a step toward deeper military cooperation with the European Union, with more detailed discussions planned with Brussels for 2025, a source told the newspaper.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/uk-in-talks-with-germany-on-creating-missiles-able-to-hit-russian-nukes-1119514818.html
united kingdom (uk)
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104272/22/1042722296_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a13a8a4d72c1d6e28fcb54672a78ac9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk-germany military agreement, uk-germany defense agreement, british royal forces, german army
uk-germany military agreement, uk-germany defense agreement, british royal forces, german army

'Historic' UK-Germany Defense Agreement to Bolster Forces Near Russia

16:18 GMT 20.10.2024 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 20.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankBritish soldiers during a parade
British soldiers during a parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK and Germany are expected to sign a landmark defense agreement next week, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing UK Defense Secretary John Healey.
The new agreement will reportedly allow UK and German forces to hold joint military exercises on NATO's eastern border with Russia, likely in Estonia and Lithuania. It will also facilitate joint procurement of weapons and closer cooperation on developing new-generation armaments, the newspaper reported.
Healey reportedly views this deal with Germany as the most important bilateral agreement for the UK since the 2010 military pact with France.
Members of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Military
UK in Talks With Germany on Creating Missiles Able to Hit Russian Nukes
26 July, 09:41 GMT
The Times writes that this pact is seen in Britain as the first step toward a broader security and defense agreement with the European Union, covering defense, intelligence sharing, energy, and illegal migration. According to the newspaper's source, substantive negotiations with Brussels are expected next year.
London sees the military agreement with Berlin as a step toward deeper military cooperation with the European Union, with more detailed discussions planned with Brussels for 2025, a source told the newspaper.

Russia has continuously expressed concerns about an unprecedented NATO buildup near its western borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow is open to talks with NATO but on an equal footing as long as the West abandons its efforts to militarize the continent.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала