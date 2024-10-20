https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/historic-uk-germany-defense-agreement-to-bolster-forces-near-russia-1120611257.html

'Historic' UK-Germany Defense Agreement to Bolster Forces Near Russia

Sputnik International

The UK and Germany are expected to sign a landmark defense agreement next week, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

The new agreement will reportedly allow UK and German forces to hold joint military exercises on NATO's eastern border with Russia, likely in Estonia and Lithuania. It will also facilitate joint procurement of weapons and closer cooperation on developing new-generation armaments, the newspaper reported. Healey reportedly views this deal with Germany as the most important bilateral agreement for the UK since the 2010 military pact with France. The Times writes that this pact is seen in Britain as the first step toward a broader security and defense agreement with the European Union, covering defense, intelligence sharing, energy, and illegal migration. According to the newspaper's source, substantive negotiations with Brussels are expected next year.London sees the military agreement with Berlin as a step toward deeper military cooperation with the European Union, with more detailed discussions planned with Brussels for 2025, a source told the newspaper.

