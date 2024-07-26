https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/uk-in-talks-with-germany-on-creating-missiles-able-to-hit-russian-nukes-1119514818.html

UK in Talks With Germany on Creating Missiles Able to Hit Russian Nukes

The United Kingdom is considering a collaboration with Germany to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting Russian nuclear weapons, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

The UK is eyeing a weapon with a 2,000-mile range that could be fired at Moscow from Berlin if Russia ever decided to use its tactical nuclear arsenal, the sources said. New UK Defense Secretary John Healey reportedly discussed the plan during a trip to Berlin earlier this week. The visit aimed at boosting cooperation within NATO as part of Healey's "NATO-first" defense policy. The rockets would reportedly be stationed in Germany, replacing long-range US missiles that are to be deployed there starting 2026. This includes SM-6, Tomahawk and developmental hypersonic missiles. Western countries have increasingly voiced concerns about the possibility of a direct armed conflict between NATO and Russia. Moscow has for years objected to NATO's continued expansion and military buildup near Russian borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on several occasions that Moscow is not going to attack NATO. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone but would not ignore actions that represented a risk to its interests.

