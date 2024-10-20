https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/millions-of-cubans-remain-without-power-after-grid-failure-1120605728.html

Millions of Cubans Remain Without Power After Grid Failure

Residents of the capital of Cuba, where the collapse of the national power grid has left millions of people without power, are concerned about the situation, which is compounded by a shortage of fuel for generators and kitchens, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The first concern for most Cuban families was the non-working refrigerators with expensive and scarce food supplies, which, moreover, cannot be cooked without gas or electricity. In many cases, the population has begun to use charcoal and wood to cook on makeshift stoves. Higher-income Cubans, as well as some businesses, are now resorting to using fans and lamps with batteries, diesel generators and photovoltaic panels, each costing several times the average Cuban salary. Hours before the total blackout, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero went on television to report on the state of the power grid, which he described as an "energy emergency." Amid the constant power outages, he announced the temporary suspension of non-essential government services and the work of several businesses. In some communities outside Havana, electricity was available for four to six hours a day before the total collapse of the system, but due to the deteriorating fuel situation, the duration of the outages has increased in the capital.

