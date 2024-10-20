International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/millions-of-cubans-remain-without-power-after-grid-failure-1120605728.html
Millions of Cubans Remain Without Power After Grid Failure
Millions of Cubans Remain Without Power After Grid Failure
Sputnik International
Residents of the capital of Cuba, where the collapse of the national power grid has left millions of people without power, are concerned about the situation, which is compounded by a shortage of fuel for generators and kitchens, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-10-20T05:20+0000
2024-10-20T05:20+0000
americas
latin america
cuba
havana
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079917167_0:130:3177:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_664ddda0474ea3ff0140e4f7229d52fe.jpg
Residents of the capital of Cuba, where the collapse of the national power grid has left millions of people without power, are concerned about the situation, which is compounded by a shortage of fuel for generators and kitchens, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The first concern for most Cuban families was the non-working refrigerators with expensive and scarce food supplies, which, moreover, cannot be cooked without gas or electricity. In many cases, the population has begun to use charcoal and wood to cook on makeshift stoves. Higher-income Cubans, as well as some businesses, are now resorting to using fans and lamps with batteries, diesel generators and photovoltaic panels, each costing several times the average Cuban salary. Hours before the total blackout, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero went on television to report on the state of the power grid, which he described as an "energy emergency." Amid the constant power outages, he announced the temporary suspension of non-essential government services and the work of several businesses. In some communities outside Havana, electricity was available for four to six hours a day before the total collapse of the system, but due to the deteriorating fuel situation, the duration of the outages has increased in the capital.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/us-claims-of-chinese-bases-in-cuba-are-nothing-but-slander-malicious-smearing---embassy-1119226919.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/secret-us-army-bases-and-cia-camps-prepare-for-escalation-in-disputed-essequibo-region---maduro-1117730164.html
americas
cuba
havana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079917167_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fcf3a869619e28abcfd3879c97da18a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cupa power outage, cuba power failure, cuba electricity, cuba darkening, cuba in darkness, cuba electricity out, cuba power grid failure
cupa power outage, cuba power failure, cuba electricity, cuba darkening, cuba in darkness, cuba electricity out, cuba power grid failure

Millions of Cubans Remain Without Power After Grid Failure

05:20 GMT 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaAn American classic car and bicycle share the road on the Malecon amid a cloud of Sahara dust in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
An American classic car and bicycle share the road on the Malecon amid a cloud of Sahara dust in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told a meeting with energy workers that the crisis was caused by objective problems with fuel, financing and power generation capacity, while acknowledging that many saw mismanagement as the cause.
Residents of the capital of Cuba, where the collapse of the national power grid has left millions of people without power, are concerned about the situation, which is compounded by a shortage of fuel for generators and kitchens, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"We have never encountered such a situation. It is difficult to describe after so many hours without electricity. Plus, there is a liquefied gas crisis, there is no way to cook food, in addition to the heat, mosquitoes and lack of communication. In general, everything is very difficult," a resident of the Havana municipality of Playa told Sputnik.
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
World
US Claims of Chinese Bases in Cuba Are Nothing But Slander, Malicious Smearing - Embassy
2 July, 20:11 GMT
The first concern for most Cuban families was the non-working refrigerators with expensive and scarce food supplies, which, moreover, cannot be cooked without gas or electricity. In many cases, the population has begun to use charcoal and wood to cook on makeshift stoves.
"There's not much in the fridge, but I think by tomorrow it will all melt and bad," Daniel, a civil servant from Santa Clara, told Sputnik.
Higher-income Cubans, as well as some businesses, are now resorting to using fans and lamps with batteries, diesel generators and photovoltaic panels, each costing several times the average Cuban salary.
"We're open because we have a small power plant that keeps at least the kitchen and refrigerators running, although we don't know how long we can operate this way because the gas stations are closed and we're almost out of fuel," Jaime Diaz, owner of a small private restaurant in Havana, told the agency.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
World
Secret US Army, CIA Bases Gearing Up for Escalation in Disputed Essequibo Region - Maduro
4 April, 06:42 GMT
Hours before the total blackout, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero went on television to report on the state of the power grid, which he described as an "energy emergency." Amid the constant power outages, he announced the temporary suspension of non-essential government services and the work of several businesses.
In some communities outside Havana, electricity was available for four to six hours a day before the total collapse of the system, but due to the deteriorating fuel situation, the duration of the outages has increased in the capital.
"I am desperate, my husband and I are over 80 years old, we live on the fifth floor, we can't use the elevator, we can't cook because we have no gas, and this has been going on for many hours. I don't know whether to entrust my soul to the God or the Devil," Teresa Garcia, an elderly resident of the Plaza municipality in Havana, says.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала