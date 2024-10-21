International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/almost-400000-fled-to-syria-from-lebanon-over-military-activities-1120615423.html
Almost 400,000 Fled to Syria From Lebanon Over Military Activities
Almost 400,000 Fled to Syria From Lebanon Over Military Activities
Sputnik International
The number of people who have left for Syria due to the military activities in Lebanon has almost reached 400,000, a source at the Syrian Department of Immigration and Passports told Sputnik.
2024-10-21T05:48+0000
2024-10-21T05:48+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
middle east
syria
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120510333_0:537:765:967_1920x0_80_0_0_e11282a9c6390609279f2671724f7684.jpg
“The number of people who have arrived to Syria from Lebanon since the star of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, from September 22 to October 18, has reached 395,485, including 124,450 internally displaced individuals who are Lebanese, and 271,035 Syrians have returned to their country,” the source said. Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said that over 28,000 foreigners received more than 56 free medical services over the past 26 days, including surgeries, urgent operations, psychological and fertility health services as well as vaccinations. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/israeli-troops-breach-blue-line-to-cross-into-lebanon-forcibly-enter-un-base-1120536733.html
syria
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120510333_0:465:765:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_2a75dff147de10d97fa20b1e521edf8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fled to syria from lebanon, military activities in lebanon, syrian department of immigration and passports
fled to syria from lebanon, military activities in lebanon, syrian department of immigration and passports

Almost 400,000 Fled to Syria From Lebanon Over Military Activities

05:48 GMT 21.10.2024
© Photo : Zaynab NemrThe Lebanese town of Aynata hit by an Israeli airstrike. File photo
The Lebanese town of Aynata hit by an Israeli airstrike. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© Photo : Zaynab Nemr
Subscribe
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The number of people who have left for Syria due to the military activities in Lebanon has almost reached 400,000, a source at the Syrian Department of Immigration and Passports told Sputnik.
“The number of people who have arrived to Syria from Lebanon since the star of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, from September 22 to October 18, has reached 395,485, including 124,450 internally displaced individuals who are Lebanese, and 271,035 Syrians have returned to their country,” the source said.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said that over 28,000 foreigners received more than 56 free medical services over the past 26 days, including surgeries, urgent operations, psychological and fertility health services as well as vaccinations.
An Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon, - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
World
Israeli Troops Breach Blue Line to Cross Into Lebanon, Forcibly Enter UN Base
13 October, 16:42 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала