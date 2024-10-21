https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/almost-400000-fled-to-syria-from-lebanon-over-military-activities-1120615423.html

Almost 400,000 Fled to Syria From Lebanon Over Military Activities

The number of people who have left for Syria due to the military activities in Lebanon has almost reached 400,000, a source at the Syrian Department of Immigration and Passports told Sputnik.

“The number of people who have arrived to Syria from Lebanon since the star of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, from September 22 to October 18, has reached 395,485, including 124,450 internally displaced individuals who are Lebanese, and 271,035 Syrians have returned to their country,” the source said. Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said that over 28,000 foreigners received more than 56 free medical services over the past 26 days, including surgeries, urgent operations, psychological and fertility health services as well as vaccinations. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.

