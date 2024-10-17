https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/total-of-48-lebanese-localities-hit-by-israeli-bombings-during-day---reports-1120581400.html
Total of 48 Lebanese Localities Hit by Israeli Bombings During Day - Reports
Israeli aircraft and artillery struck 48 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The border settlements and localities in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon were subjected to massive strikes, and airstrikes were carried out again on the city of Nabatieh. The Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday Israeli airstrikes on administrative buildings in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon claimed the lives of 16 people and left 52 injured. Earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported that the head of the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and several employees of the municipality were killed in a massive bombing by Israel. The head of media relations in southern Lebanon was also reportedly among those killed. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
