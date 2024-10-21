https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/colombia-discusses-with-india-plans-to-join-brics-1120611777.html

Colombia Discusses With India Plans to Join BRICS

Colombia Discusses With India Plans to Join BRICS

Colombia has discussed with India its aspiration to join BRICS, Colombian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez has said.

"We came to India to have a discussion and to know the opinion of India. We are also in touch with South Africa and Brazil, and we feel this will give a boost to global south ties," Rojas Rodriguez said in an interview with Indian broadcaster WION, published on Saturday. In April, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a joint statement that Colombia was interested in joining BRICS as a full member as soon as possible, and that the government of Brazil would assist the Latin American country in promoting its candidacy. This Tuesday, however, the Colombian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that the country was not planning to send a delegation to the BRICS summit in Russia next week, as Petro had not been invited to attend. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings. The annual top-level BRICS summit will be held in the city of Kazan in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan from October 22-24. Tatar Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Gafarov said on Monday that more than 30 countries and six international organizations, including the United Nations, had confirmed their participation in the event.

