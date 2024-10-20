https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/new-development-bank-can-offer-tremendous-opportunities-for-brics-economies--expert-1120606156.html

New Development Bank Can Offer ‘Tremendous Opportunities’ for BRICS Economies

The NDB, established in 2014, aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging markets and developing countries.

BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) must concentrate on enabling private sectors to drive economic progress, Alasdair Macleod, an independent economist specializing in money and credit, told Sputnik."An emphasis on infrastructure - road, rail, electricity, shipping and communications, including data - with local private sector partners will allow the NDB to spearhead a new industrial revolution," he pointed out.In an address to the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on September 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the NDB should become one of the main investors in major technological and infrastructural projects both within BRICS, and the Global South as a whole. NDB President Dilma Rousseff earlier announced plans to transform NDB into "an important bank" for developing countries and emerging markets. "Our focus has to be: a bank made by developing countries for themselves," she emphasized.

