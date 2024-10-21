https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/idf-says-eliminated-new-commander-of-hezbollah-unit-in-damascus-1120627765.html
IDF Says Eliminated New Commander of Hezbollah Unit in Damascus
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirms an airstrike on Damascus that targeted a new Hezbollah commander responsible for moving weapons and money, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
In early October, Muhammad Ja'far Qasir, a commander of Hezbollah who was responsible for supplying arms to the movement's fighters from Iran to Lebanon, was eliminated in Beirut, Hagari said. Hagari also warned that the Israeli air force will launch new strikes in the coming hours against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah's targets in various parts of Lebanon, including Beirut."In the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including the Dahyeh neighborhood in Beirut," he told a briefing.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against forces of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000 since the escalation, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
IDF Says Eliminated New Commander of Hezbollah Unit in Damascus
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirms an airstrike on Damascus that targeted a new Hezbollah commander responsible for moving weapons and money, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
In early October, Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, a commander of Hezbollah who was responsible for supplying arms to the movement's fighters from Iran to Lebanon, was eliminated in Beirut, Hagari said.
"A few hours ago, we also eliminated his successor in Syria," Hagari said.
Hagari also warned that the Israeli air force will launch new strikes in the coming hours against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah's targets in various parts of Lebanon, including Beirut.
"In the coming hours, we will continue to attack Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including the Dahyeh neighborhood in Beirut," he told a briefing.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against forces of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000 since the escalation, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.