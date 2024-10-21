https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/kalashnikov-concern-to-supply-kub-e-guided-munitions-to-foreign-customers-for-first-time-1120623657.html
Kalashnikov Concern to Supply KUB-E Guided Munitions to Foreign Customers for First Time
Russia's Kalashnikov Concern will supply the KUB-E guided munitions abroad for the first time under the export contract between Russia's defense exporting agency Rosoboronexport and a foreign customer, the concern said on Monday.
"The Kalashnikov concern will supply the KUB-E guided munitions (GM) to a foreign customer under the first export contract signed between Rosoboronexport and a foreign customer. The product already has significant and successful combat experience, confirmed in real conditions in the special military operation zone," the company wrote on Telegram. The KUB is designed to destroy single and group armored vehicles in the enemy's tactical depth, the company said, adding that it can be used both during the day and at night in winds with gusts of up to 10 meters per second. The system of the complex allows for the control commands transmission in real time, the concern said. In November 2021, the KUB-E successfully passed state tests, while a decision to supply KUBs to customers was made a year later. Kalashnikov's production capacity allows both to fully meet the needs of Russian customers and to export drones without damaging contracts concluded within the country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern will supply the KUB-E guided munitions abroad for the first time under the export contract between Russia’s defense exporting agency Rosoboronexport and a foreign customer, the concern said on Monday.
"The Kalashnikov concern
will supply the KUB-E guided munitions (GM) to a foreign customer under the first export contract signed between Rosoboronexport and a foreign customer. The product already has significant and successful combat experience, confirmed in real conditions in the special military operation zone," the company wrote on Telegram.
The KUB is designed to destroy single and group armored vehicles in the enemy's tactical depth, the company said, adding that it can be used both during the day and at night in winds with gusts of up to 10 meters per second.
The system of the complex allows for the control commands transmission in real time, the concern said.
In November 2021, the KUB-E successfully passed state tests, while a decision to supply KUBs to customers was made a year later. Kalashnikov's production capacity allows both to fully meet the needs of Russian customers and to export drones without damaging contracts concluded within the country.