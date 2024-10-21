https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/moldovas-sandu-leading-with-4192-of-vote-as-98-of-ballots-processed---commission-1120616364.html

Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission

Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission

Sputnik International

Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu is leading in the first round of the country's presidential election with 41.92% of the vote after 98.29% of the ballots were processed, Moldova's Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Former Moldovan prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo comes in second with 26.35% of the vote, the commission added. If none of the candidates gains over 50% of votes in the first round, the presidential runoff will be scheduled for November 3. The final turnout in Moldova's presidential elections was 51.67%, the head of the Central Election Commission said.Moldova held presidential elections on Sunday with the head of the republic being elected for four years. A referendum on EU accession was also held on Sunday with citizens answering the question: "Do you support changing the Constitution to allow the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union?" Both events have been recognized as valid since the turnout for each of them exceeded the required threshold of 33.3%.

