International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/moldovas-sandu-leading-with-4192-of-vote-as-98-of-ballots-processed---commission-1120616364.html
Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission
Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission
Sputnik International
Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu is leading in the first round of the country's presidential election with 41.92% of the vote after 98.29% of the ballots were processed, Moldova's Central Election Commission said on Monday.
2024-10-21T06:47+0000
2024-10-21T07:14+0000
world
maia sandu
moldova
european union (eu)
central election commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081175842_0:156:3091:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3cc30c02db964ec5a090d40638c184.jpg
Former Moldovan prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo comes in second with 26.35% of the vote, the commission added. If none of the candidates gains over 50% of votes in the first round, the presidential runoff will be scheduled for November 3. The final turnout in Moldova's presidential elections was 51.67%, the head of the Central Election Commission said.Moldova held presidential elections on Sunday with the head of the republic being elected for four years. A referendum on EU accession was also held on Sunday with citizens answering the question: "Do you support changing the Constitution to allow the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union?" Both events have been recognized as valid since the turnout for each of them exceeded the required threshold of 33.3%.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081175842_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25d9c1f676f0f24893b141f87d9bf82c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova's sandu, maia sandu, moldova's central election commission
moldova's sandu, maia sandu, moldova's central election commission

Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission

06:47 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 21.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the mediabankPresidential candidate and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu goes to vote at a polling station in Chisinau during the second round of the Moldovan presidential election.
Presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu goes to vote at a polling station in Chisinau during the second round of the Moldovan presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu is leading in the first round of the country's presidential election with 41.92% of the vote after 98.29% of the ballots were processed, Moldova's Central Election Commission said on Monday.
Former Moldovan prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo comes in second with 26.35% of the vote, the commission added.
If none of the candidates gains over 50% of votes in the first round, the presidential runoff will be scheduled for November 3.
The final turnout in Moldova's presidential elections was 51.67%, the head of the Central Election Commission said.
Moldova held presidential elections on Sunday with the head of the republic being elected for four years. A referendum on EU accession was also held on Sunday with citizens answering the question: "Do you support changing the Constitution to allow the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union?" Both events have been recognized as valid since the turnout for each of them exceeded the required threshold of 33.3%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала