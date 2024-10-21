Moldova's Sandu Leading With 41.92% of Vote As 98% of Ballots Processed - Commission
06:47 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 21.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the mediabankPresidential candidate and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu goes to vote at a polling station in Chisinau during the second round of the Moldovan presidential election.
© Sputnik / Sputnik/
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu is leading in the first round of the country's presidential election with 41.92% of the vote after 98.29% of the ballots were processed, Moldova's Central Election Commission said on Monday.
Former Moldovan prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo comes in second with 26.35% of the vote, the commission added.
If none of the candidates gains over 50% of votes in the first round, the presidential runoff will be scheduled for November 3.
🧵MOLDOVA HEADING FOR RUNOFF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 21, 2024
None of Moldova’s candidates received the required absolute majority (50% plus one vote) in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC).… pic.twitter.com/bjQlPQeThX
The final turnout in Moldova's presidential elections was 51.67%, the head of the Central Election Commission said.
Moldova held presidential elections on Sunday with the head of the republic being elected for four years. A referendum on EU accession was also held on Sunday with citizens answering the question: "Do you support changing the Constitution to allow the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union?" Both events have been recognized as valid since the turnout for each of them exceeded the required threshold of 33.3%.