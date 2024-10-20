https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/i-voted-for-moldova-sovereignty-independence-from-west--head-of-gagauzia-autonomous-region--1120608343.html
'I Voted For Moldova Sovereignty, Independence From West' – Head of Gagauzia Autonomous Region
The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, said on Sunday that she had voted in the presidential election and the EU integration referendum in Moldova, casting her vote for the strengthening of sovereignty and neutral status.
On Sunday, Moldova is holding a presidential election and a referendum to decide if the country should change its constitution to aim for EU membership. Both the election and the referendum will be deemed valid if voter turnout exceeds 33.3%. Eleven candidates are running for the Moldovan presidential office. The main rivalry is taking place between incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo and the leader of Our Party, Renato Usatii. The second round of the presidential election may take place on November 3 if none of the candidates wins 50% of the votes in the first round.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, said on Sunday that she had voted in the presidential election and the EU integration referendum in Moldova, casting her vote for the strengthening of sovereignty and neutral status.
On Sunday, Moldova is holding a presidential election and a referendum to decide if the country should change its constitution to aim for EU membership. Both the election and the referendum will be deemed valid if voter turnout exceeds 33.3%.
"I cast my vote for peace and civil harmony, for the strengthening of sovereignty and neutral status. The people of the Republic of Moldova deserve to be led by a president who is able to unite our society and direct its energy toward creation and development," Gutsul said on Telegram.
She also urged residents of the autonomous region and compatriots abroad to participate in the voting.
Eleven candidates are running for the Moldovan presidential office. The main rivalry is taking place between incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo and the leader of Our Party, Renato Usatii. The second round of the presidential election may take place on November 3 if none of the candidates wins 50% of the votes in the first round.