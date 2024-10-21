https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/musk-pledges-to-award-1mln-to-voters-daily-for-signing-his-petition-1120611533.html
Musk Pledges to Award $1Mln to Voters Daily for Signing His Petition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The petition supports the US Constitution's First and Second Amendments on free speech and the right to bear arms. It's open to all registered voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, who simply need to sign to enter the draw.
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has pledged that the America political action committee (PAC) that he created to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign will pay $1 million lottery-style every day until the election day to a random person from swing states who signed America PAC's petition encouraging people to register to vote.
"We are going to be awarding a million dollars randomly to people who have signed the petition every day from now until the election," Musk said at a Republican event in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The petition is aimed at supporting the US constitution's two first amendments regarding free speech and the right to bear arms and is open for signing to any person who is a registered voter. Democrats are as eligible as Republicans and are only required to sign the petition to participate in the draw.
Musk had for years asserted his political neutrality before openly pivoting right this year following an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania in July. He has since rallied heavily behind the Republican candidate on his social media platform X. Trump will be running against Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the November 5 vote.