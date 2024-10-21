https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/musk-pledges-to-award-1mln-to-voters-daily-for-signing-his-petition-1120611533.html

Musk Pledges to Award $1Mln to Voters Daily for Signing His Petition

Elon Musk's PAC supporting Donald Trump's campaign promise to pay $1 million daily to a random person from swing states who signs its petition encouraging voter registration, until election day.

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has pledged that the America political action committee (PAC) that he created to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign will pay $1 million lottery-style every day until the election day to a random person from swing states who signed America PAC's petition encouraging people to register to vote.The petition is aimed at supporting the US constitution's two first amendments regarding free speech and the right to bear arms and is open for signing to any person who is a registered voter. Democrats are as eligible as Republicans and are only required to sign the petition to participate in the draw. Musk had for years asserted his political neutrality before openly pivoting right this year following an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania in July. He has since rallied heavily behind the Republican candidate on his social media platform X. Trump will be running against Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the November 5 vote.

