Democrats May 'Destroy' US Constitution If They Win Elections - Musk

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he considers Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s statement that the US Constitution prevents fighting "disinformation" to be a threat to the country’s main law, adding that the Democratic Party will "destroy" the constitution of the US if they win the November 5 elections.
Kerry expressed his concern earlier that the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, poses an obstacle to fighting "disinformation" on social media. The envoy also stated that the Democrats need to win elections in order to have the opportunity to make changes without precising the particular changes. One of X users posted a screenshot of the headline of an article about Kerry's speech and said that if the Democrats won, it would be the last elections. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The incumbent vice president, Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, are both running for the country's top job.
Kerry expressed his concern earlier that the First Amendment to the US Constitution
, which guarantees freedom of speech, poses an obstacle to fighting "disinformation" on social media. The envoy also stated that the Democrats need to win elections in order to have the opportunity to make changes without precising the particular changes.
One of X users posted a screenshot of the headline of an article about Kerry's speech and said that if the Democrats won, it would be the last elections.
"And they will destroy the Constitution," Musk added on X, reposting the publication.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The incumbent vice president, Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former US President Donald Trump
, a Republican, are both running for the country's top job.