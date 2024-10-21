Putin to Hold Bilateral Talks With Almost All Leaders Present at BRICS Summit - Kremlin

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders who will arrive at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit," the statement said. The BRICS leaders will focus on the possible expansion of association at the summit, the statement said.
21.10.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders who will arrive at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit," the statement said.
The BRICS leaders will focus on the possible expansion of association at the summit, the statement said.
"It is planned to discuss current international issues with an emphasis on the aggravated situation in the Middle East and the interaction of the BRICS countries and the Global South in the interests of sustainable development," the statement read.
