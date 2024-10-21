https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/putin-to-hold-bilateral-talks-with-almost-all-leaders-present-at-brics-summit---kremlin-1120620348.html
Putin to Hold Bilateral Talks With Almost All Leaders Present at BRICS Summit - Kremlin
Putin to Hold Bilateral Talks With Almost All Leaders Present at BRICS Summit - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders who will arrive at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
2024-10-21T10:14+0000
2024-10-21T10:14+0000
2024-10-21T10:14+0000
world
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
russia
brics
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120208142_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_060e0be4f3a4b8cf4afba3ce3a00d00e.jpg
"The Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit," the statement said. The BRICS leaders will focus on the possible expansion of association at the summit, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/pepe-escobar-date-with-destiny---brics-offer-hope-in-a-time-of-war-1120617552.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120208142_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8ba653f0b5894bb1ed275d851ceca6b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, brics summit, bilateral meetings
russian president vladimir putin, brics summit, bilateral meetings
Putin to Hold Bilateral Talks With Almost All Leaders Present at BRICS Summit - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders who will arrive at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit," the statement said.
The BRICS leaders
will focus on the possible expansion of association at the summit, the statement said.
"It is planned to discuss current international issues with an emphasis on the aggravated situation in the Middle East and the interaction of the BRICS countries and the Global South in the interests of sustainable development," the statement read.