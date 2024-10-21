https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/putin-to-hold-bilateral-talks-with-almost-all-leaders-present-at-brics-summit---kremlin-1120620348.html

Putin to Hold Bilateral Talks With Almost All Leaders Present at BRICS Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders who will arrive at the BRICS summit, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit," the statement said. The BRICS leaders will focus on the possible expansion of association at the summit, the statement said.

