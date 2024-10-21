https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/roscosmos-watches-unidentified-objects-near-us-satellite-close-to-russian-orbit-1120626580.html

Roscosmos Watches Unidentified Objects Near US Satellite Close to Russian Orbit

Sputnik International

Russian specialists are assessing the potential danger unidentified objects, which recently appeared around the US satellite Intelsat-33e, could pose to nearby Russian satellites, the press service of Roscosmos informed journalists.

Russian space agency Roscosmos has said it is closely monitoring the appearance of unidentified objects near a US telecoms satellite.Based on calculations by specialists, the new objects appeared on October 19, 2024.Roscosmos said the closest Russian satellites to Intelsat-33e are the telecommunications satellites Express-AT1, "Yamal-402, Express-AM6 and the meteorological satellite Electro-L."Currently, Russian specialists are gathering coordinate data to clarify the orbital parameters of the detected space objects. Once they are tracked steadily, these objects will be included in calculations for potential hazardous approaches with Russian satellites monitored by ASPOS OKP," the state corporation said.The geostationary telecommunications satellite Intelsat-33e, owned by satellite operator Intelsat, was launched on August 25, 2016 aboard an Ariane-5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center. It is used to provide telecommunications services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

