https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/roscosmos-watches-unidentified-objects-near-us-satellite-close-to-russian-orbit-1120626580.html
Roscosmos Watches Unidentified Objects Near US Satellite Close to Russian Orbit
Roscosmos Watches Unidentified Objects Near US Satellite Close to Russian Orbit
Sputnik International
Russian specialists are assessing the potential danger unidentified objects, which recently appeared around the US satellite Intelsat-33e, could pose to nearby Russian satellites, the press service of Roscosmos informed journalists.
2024-10-21T17:17+0000
2024-10-21T17:17+0000
2024-10-21T17:17+0000
beyond politics
russia
science & tech
roscosmos
satellite
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120626814_0:5:1405:795_1920x0_80_0_0_a0106f166acdae0c0f31472310c5bceb.jpg
Russian space agency Roscosmos has said it is closely monitoring the appearance of unidentified objects near a US telecoms satellite.Based on calculations by specialists, the new objects appeared on October 19, 2024.Roscosmos said the closest Russian satellites to Intelsat-33e are the telecommunications satellites Express-AT1, "Yamal-402, Express-AM6 and the meteorological satellite Electro-L."Currently, Russian specialists are gathering coordinate data to clarify the orbital parameters of the detected space objects. Once they are tracked steadily, these objects will be included in calculations for potential hazardous approaches with Russian satellites monitored by ASPOS OKP," the state corporation said.The geostationary telecommunications satellite Intelsat-33e, owned by satellite operator Intelsat, was launched on August 25, 2016 aboard an Ariane-5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center. It is used to provide telecommunications services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20151111/russia-satellites-proton-space-1029906652.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120626814_170:0:1237:800_1920x0_80_0_0_5714a63de52a9449c55b3026bb533f60.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
roscosmos, intelsat-33, space, space exploration, american satellites, unidentified objects near us satellite, russian satellites
roscosmos, intelsat-33, space, space exploration, american satellites, unidentified objects near us satellite, russian satellites
Roscosmos Watches Unidentified Objects Near US Satellite Close to Russian Orbit
Russian specialists are assessing the potential danger unidentified objects, which recently appeared around the US satellite Intelsat-33e, could pose to nearby Russian satellites, the press service of Roscosmos informed journalists.
Russian space agency Roscosmos
has said it is closely monitoring the appearance of unidentified objects near a US telecoms satellite.
"According to data from the Automated Warning System for Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space (ASPOS OKP) of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (a part of the Roscosmos State Corporation), on October 20, 2024, approximately 20 unidentified space objects were detected in the orbit plane of the telecommunications satellite Intelsat-33e," the statement said.
Based on calculations by specialists, the new objects appeared on October 19, 2024.
11 November 2015, 08:16 GMT
Roscosmos said the closest Russian satellites to Intelsat-33e are the telecommunications satellites Express-AT1, "Yamal-402, Express-AM6 and the meteorological satellite Electro-L.
"Currently, Russian specialists are gathering coordinate data to clarify the orbital parameters of the detected space objects. Once they are tracked steadily, these objects will be included in calculations for potential hazardous approaches with Russian satellites monitored by ASPOS OKP," the state corporation said.
The geostationary telecommunications satellite Intelsat-33e, owned by satellite operator Intelsat, was launched on August 25, 2016 aboard an Ariane-5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center. It is used to provide telecommunications services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.