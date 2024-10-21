https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/russia-north-korea-cooperation-poses-no-threat-to-south-koreas-security---embassy-1120620222.html

Russia-North Korea Cooperation Poses No Threat to South Korea's Security - Embassy

Russia-North Korea Cooperation Poses No Threat to South Korea's Security - Embassy

Sputnik International

Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is being held in compliance with international law and is not aimed against security interests of South Korea, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Seoul told Sputnik on Monday.

"Cooperation between the Russian Federation and North Korea is carried out within the framework of international law and is not directed against the security interests of the Republic of Korea," the spokesperson said. Kim called Russia-North Korea’s tight military cooperation a serious security threat not only for South Korea, but for the international community, as well as a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter, as stated by South Korea's Foreign Ministry. He strongly urged for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and cessation of related cooperation. Kim warned that in response to actions threatening the core security interests of South Korea, the country will cooperate with the international community using all possible means.Earlier in the day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev to express regret over North Korea allegedly sending its soldiers to aid Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. The talk was held with Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea’s first deputy foreign minister.

south korea

russia

north korea

2024

News

