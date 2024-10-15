https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/russia-n-korea-partnership-agreement-implies-strategic-cooperation-in-all-areas---kremlin-1120558804.html
The partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea implies strategic cooperation in all areas, including in the field of security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea implies strategic cooperation in all areas, including in the field of security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"In the agreement, the wording itself, you listed them yourself, they do not need further clarification, these formulations are quite unambiguous. But at the same time, the main thing is probably that this agreement implies really strategic in-depth cooperation in all areas, including in ensuring security," Peskov told reporters.
Russia Not Interfering in Georgia's Internal Affairs, Has No Such Intention
Russia does not interfere in Georgia's internal affairs and has no intention of doing so, Dmitry Peskov said.
"As for us, we do not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs in any way and have no intention of doing so," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia sees Western countries' attempts to put pressure on the Georgian authorities and influence the course of the election campaign.
At the same time, the official noted that complications in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi
do not hinder humanitarian ties, and people continue to travel to Russia and Georgia.
Earlier in the day, media reported Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that the country is allegedly headed by a "Russian government," accusing the ruling Georgian Dream Party of seeking to falsify the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.
Russia Not Isolated, Such Country Cannot Be Isolated in Modern World
Russia is not isolated, as such a country cannot be isolated in the modern world, Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Russia is not isolated. And it is very difficult to isolate any country in the modern world, especially a state like the Russian Federation," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is an integral part of international dialogue, advocating for relations based on mutual respect, the official added.