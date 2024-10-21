https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/russian-language-week-begins-in-berlin-1120623410.html

Russian Language Week Begins in Berlin

Russian Language Week officially kicked off on October 21, 2024, at the Russian House in Berlin. The event, supported by the International Institute for Labor Protection, brings together experts from Europe and Russia to discuss teaching of the Russian language in today's educational landscape.

Hundreds of scholars from around the world have gathered in Berlin to celebrate Russian language learning.The event has long been recognized as a key platform for linguistic professionals to share insights and strategies, particularly those involved in teaching Russian in European schools and institutions.This year’s gathering has drawn 152 participants from 27 countries, with 81 attendees present on the first day.Among the prominent guests is Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev, alongside leading scholars and academics from European universities.Debates will focus on key issues in Russian language education, with this year's theme centering on “Teaching Russian in the Digital Age.”Professor Vishnja Vishnevac from East Sarajevo University, Bosnia and Herzegovina, praised the event as an excellent opportunity for teachers and researchers to exchange ideas and methods. Theodora Khachkardzhi, head of Greece’s Klyuch (Key) educational center, stressed the importance of such forums in motivating teachers and fostering collaboration.Participants will explore topics such as the use of modern technologies in Russian language teaching, approaches to motivating students, and adapting teaching methods for the digital age. The four-day conference will see specialists attend presentations and share practical techniques to enhance the study of Russian.The event has particular significance in the current geopolitical climate as it remains one of the few platforms in Europe where Russian-language teachers can communicate and collaborate.

