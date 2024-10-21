https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/state-depts-attack-on-rybar-proves-popular-milblog-is-doing-something-right---founder-1120624380.html

State Dept's Attack on Rybar Proves Popular Milblog is Doing Something Right - Founder

State Dept's Attack on Rybar Proves Popular Milblog is Doing Something Right - Founder

The US State Department has offered reward money from its 'Rewards for Justice' program for information about persons connected to Rybar LLC - an explosively popular Russian military blog platform accused of election-related "disinformation" operations in the US. Sputnik asked Rybar founder Mikhail Zvinchuk what the witch-hunt is really about.

The State Department’s offer of up to $10 million for information “leading to the identification or location” of foreign nationals connected to Rybar is really recognition of Rybar's media pull, Mikhail Zvinchuk says.Last week, the US government singled out Rybar on the Rewards for Justice program's official website, and released a bizarre series of low-budget Wheel of Fortune-style YouTube clips featuring AI-generated voiceovers about the project's alleged malign activities.Saying he and his colleagues found the YouTube videos amusing, Zvinchuk told Sputnik that he was somewhat "surprised" about the use of the Rewards for Justice program to target Rybar, given that it ordinarily revolves around the search for suspected terrorists - not media."Perhaps we are being prevented from growing in the US because American authorities understand that if we’ve managed to organize our work in Europe, Ukraine and other countries well – if we touch the US (which we don’t really even care about), perhaps the US will face some difficulties. Seeing us as a potential threat, they’ve decided to be proactive,” Zvinchuk suggested.Pointing to Rybar's popularity and use as a source even in the Western information space - extending even beyond the reach of official Russian media on the crisis in Ukraine, Zvinchuk said the project's success comes down to its "approach to working with information...since we are not constrained by certain restrictions and write what we see," with Rybar's analysts becoming "visible thought leaders conveying a point of view different from the Western one, and that of some other news agencies."The reason for the crackdown ahead of the upcoming election in the US also obvious, in Zvinchuk's mind.

