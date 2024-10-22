https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/13-trln-in-offshore-cash-hanging-over-us-economy-like-sword-of-damocles-regulator-reveals-1120646996.html

$13 Trln in Offshore Cash Hanging Over US Economy Like Sword of Damocles, Regulator Reveals

$13 Trln in Offshore Cash Hanging Over US Economy Like Sword of Damocles, Regulator Reveals

Sputnik International

The state of the US economy has become the top issue of the upcoming November election, with analysts and ordinary Americans alike warning about inflation, housing prices, and risks associated with America’s $35.7 trillion federal debt. Now, the nation’s top financial market regular says there’s another threat to worry about.

2024-10-22T18:56+0000

2024-10-22T18:56+0000

2024-10-22T18:56+0000

economy

us

federal reserve

us securities and exchange commission (sec)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

The $13 trillion in cash being held in offshore banks could threaten US and global financial stability in the event of a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, which plunged much of the world into a years-long great recession, US Security and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler has warned.“Though the Federal Reserve operates central bank liquidity swap lines with select central banks, I believe there may be more work for those of us in the global regulatory community to ensure resiliency in the offshore Eurodollar markets,” Gensler added, pointing to measures taken after 2008 by the SEC to reform money market funds, and the additional “stress” placed on them “during the dash-for-cash in 2020” and the pandemic-era economic downturn that affected most of the globe.Gensler's comments come amid warning signs that the US may be heading for a recession as investors and countries alike flock to gold - a well-established safe haven in economic hard times, and as nations of the Global South take baby steps to move away from US-dominated global financial institutions over their use to try to enforce the US-led economic and geopolitical world order.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/bidenomics-strikes-again-us-global-economic-share-dips-below-15-for-first-time-1120483753.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is us economy at risk, what are risks to us economy, what are top concerns about us economy