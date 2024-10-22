https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brics-economic-dominance-taking-shape-west-can-do-nothing-about-it---french-politician-1120628883.html
BRICS Economic Dominance Taking Shape, West Can Do Nothing About It - French Politician
The economic dominance of the BRICS countries is already taking shape, and Western countries will not be able to do anything about it, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots party, told RIA Novosti.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The economic dominance of the BRICS countries is already taking shape, and Western countries will not be able to do anything about it, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots party, told RIA Novosti.
"The West will not be able to do anything about the expansion of BRICS. BRICS economic dominance is already taking shape. For two years now, the BRICS GDP has exceeded the G7 GDP
. The economic growth of the BRICS countries is twice as high as the G7 growth rate," the politician noted.
According to Philippot, the strengthening role of the BRICS countries is noted both in economic and geopolitical terms.
"We see that the sanctions against Russia have not worked. The dollar, despite the fact that it still dominates, continues to fall. In major global crises, the BRICS countries come out ahead, trying to find a solution, as in the case of the crisis in the Middle East, while Western countries reflexively submit to NATO," he added.
The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association
— in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency is held under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security. As part of its presidency, the Russian Federation will organize more than 200 political, economic and social events.