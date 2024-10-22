https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/international-stage-of-stenin-photo-contest-roadshow-kicks-off-in-beijing-1120641355.html

International Stage of Stenin Photo Contest Roadshow Kicks Off in Beijing

International Stage of Stenin Photo Contest Roadshow Kicks Off in Beijing

Sputnik International

The international stage of the 2024 Andrei Stenin photo contest winning works has kicked off in China.

2024-10-22T13:53+0000

2024-10-22T13:53+0000

2024-10-22T14:27+0000

andrei stenin

china

russia

beijing

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120641199_0:67:943:597_1920x0_80_0_0_83d923ee9f8066ded15f68e5a03e7c95.jpg

For the first time, the winning works of 2024 are presented at the Photo Beijing International Photo Week, one of the largest Chinese photo art festivals. The opening ceremony took place on October 18, at the Millennium Beijing World Art Museum.The competition works of six photojournalists who won the 2024 contest – Pelageya Tikhonova from Russia, Gunnar Oberhosel from South Africa, Jahid Apu, Abdul Momin and Mosfiqur Rahman Johan from Bangladesh, and Arpan Basu Chaudhuri from India – were displayed as part of the Youth Photo Art TOP-100 thematic exhibition at the festival.The international roadshow of the 10th Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will next travel to Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.As per tradition, the submission of photos for the 11th contest will open on December 22, 2024, on Andrei Stenin’s birthday, at the official website in Russian and in English and Chinese.Beijing Photo is one of the largest photo events in China. It is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the China Association of Photographers and other significant photo and cultural organizations in China.About the contestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and raise public awareness of the role of modern photojournalism. It serves as a platform for young photographers – talented, sensitive and open to new experiences– to draw our attention to people and events around us.VGTRK Russia (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company), the online platform SMOTRIM (Russia) and the Moscow 24 TV channel (Russia) are the contest’s general information partners.The contest’s international information partners are Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, RT channel and website, Independent Media (South Africa), ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (China), China Daily website (China), The Paper website (China), and Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).Industry partners include the Union of Journalists of Russia, YOung JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo website (Russia), and Photo-study.ru (Russia).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/andrei-stenin-press-photo-contest-to-announce-winners-in-september-1119884556.html

china

russia

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international stage of stenin photo contest, kicked off in china, andrei stenin photo contest