Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest to Announce Winners in September

The Organizing Committee of the 10th anniversary Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is expected to announce the winners among the short-listed entrants during an award ceremony.

Scheduled event to take place at the State Museum of Contemporary History of Russia on September 3, it will also reveal the Grand Prix winner, the contest’s biggest intrigue.The international jury of the 2024 contest reviewed more than 2,000 photo images from 36 countries to select works by 32 young photographers from 10 countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Spain, Syria, South Africa, the United Kingdom.Photos by the contest winners will be on display at the State Museum of Contemporary History of Russia (21 Tverskaya Street) until the end of September.The ceremony will also serve as a starting point of the annual exhibition tour for the contest winners. This year, the international road show will travel to Ethiopia, Serbia and Argentina, and could expand its geography even more.About the ContestOrganized by Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest aims to support young photographers and raise public awareness about the tasks facing modern photojournalism. It is a platform for talented young photographers, who are sensitive and open to everything new, empowering them to bring into focus the people and events around us.The Stenin Contest is supported by its general media partners including VGTRK (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), and Moskva 24 television channel (Russia).The contest’s international media partners of the contest are the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT television network and news website (International), Independent Media holding (South Africa), ANA news agency (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), the online version of the China Daily newspaper (China), The Paper news website (China), and the Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).

