brics expansion, brics enlargement, brics countries, brics members, brics states, brics development, brics power, multipolar world, world order, multipolarity, us hegemony, western world order, western dominance, western hegemony, western demise, russian economy, brics economy, western world, global majority, global south
brics expansion, brics enlargement, brics countries, brics members, brics states, brics development, brics power, multipolar world, world order, multipolarity, us hegemony, western world order, western dominance, western hegemony, western demise, russian economy, brics economy, western world, global majority, global south
LIVE UPDATES: 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
The BRICS Summit, attended by heads of state, is held in Kazan, Russia, on 22-24 October.
The 16th annual BRICS summit began on Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan.
The three-day summit will bring together officials from 36 countries, including 22 top ones, as well as leaders of six international organizations. High-profile guests include Dilma Rousseff, the head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, including with leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran on the final day of the summit.
The leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to agree a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit.
Follow Sputnik‘s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:29 GMT 22.10.2024
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Arrived to BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan