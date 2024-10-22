LIVE UPDATES: 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One

The BRICS Summit, attended by heads of state, is held in Kazan, Russia, on 22-24 October.

The 16th annual BRICS summit began on Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The three-day summit will bring together officials from 36 countries, including 22 top ones, as well as leaders of six international organizations. High-profile guests include Dilma Rousseff, the head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, including with leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran on the final day of the summit.

The leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to agree a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit.