https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/minsk-to-contribute-to-brics-efforts-to-rebuild-security-architecture---russian-ambassador-1120628686.html

Belarus to Contribute to BRICS Efforts to Rebuild Security Architecture - Russian Ambassador

Belarus to Contribute to BRICS Efforts to Rebuild Security Architecture - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

Minsk will make an important contribution to the common efforts of the BRICS countries to build a new global security architecture, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-10-22T01:44+0000

2024-10-22T01:44+0000

2024-10-22T01:44+0000

world

russia

belarus

brics

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

boris gryzlov

brics summit

multipolar world

multipolarity

allies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120628328_0:213:3185:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f8120aa13519b82f39a53b87f83a22d5.jpg

"I am confident that Minsk will make a significant contribution to the common efforts of the BRICS countries to build a new global security architecture based on the principles of indivisibility, equality, mutual respect and consideration of interests, as well as the unconditional supremacy of international law," Gryzlov said.Belarus has much to offer the BRICS countries in economic and financial cooperation, as well as in the field of humanitarian ties, he said.According to Gryzlov, Russia expects that BRICS partners see the benefits of Minsk's involvement in the work of this association.The ambassador emphasized that Russia strongly supported the initiative of Belarusian friends to involve them in BRICS activities. In addition, he highlighted Moscow's consistent support for Minsk at various multilateral venues.He recalled that this year, as part of Russia's presidency of BRICS, the Belarusian side was actively involved in the association's events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/brics-leaders-and-delegation-heads-arrive-in-kazan-to-participate-in-summit-1120615308.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-to-enable-increase-in-mutual-investments---russian-investment-fund-1112848126.html

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-belarus alliance, russia-belarus talks, russia and belarus, belarus in brics, belarus to join brics, brics expansion, brics enlargement, brics countries, brics members, brics states, brics development, brics power, multipolar world, world order, multipolarity