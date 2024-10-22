International
BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
Norway Extends Internal Border Control Until November 11 - Ministry of Justice
Norway is extending the previously introduced internal border control until November 11, Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said on Tuesday.
Earlier in October, the Norwegian Police Security Service said that the authorities had decided to implement internal border control due to increased security threats. The ministry also indicated that further extensions of border control are not ruled out in the future. The reason for the current extension is the high terrorist threat level due to recent security incidents in Copenhagen and Stockholm. The measures are intended to prevent "terrorism" targeting Jews and Israelis, as well as their organizations in Norway. In early October, shooting and explosions occurred near Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The Stockholm police and the Israeli embassy in Denmark reported that embassy staff were not injured. In Copenhagen, three suspects were detained and identified as Swedish citizens aged between 15 and 20. Copenhagen police reported that the explosions near the embassy were caused by two hand grenades, noting that it could not yet be confirmed that the embassy building was the target of the attack.
22.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway is extending the previously introduced internal border control until November 11, Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said on Tuesday.
Earlier in October, the Norwegian Police Security Service said that the authorities had decided to implement internal border control due to increased security threats.
"I have decided to extend border control until November 11, 2024," Mehl said, as quoted by the Justice Ministry in a statement.
The ministry also indicated that further extensions of border control are not ruled out in the future. The reason for the current extension is the high terrorist threat level due to recent security incidents in Copenhagen and Stockholm. The measures are intended to prevent "terrorism" targeting Jews and Israelis, as well as their organizations in Norway.
World
Open Borders, Closed Doors: Norway Introduces Controls at Frontier With EU
12 October, 17:05 GMT
In early October, shooting and explosions occurred near Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The Stockholm police and the Israeli embassy in Denmark reported that embassy staff were not injured. In Copenhagen, three suspects were detained and identified as Swedish citizens aged between 15 and 20. Copenhagen police reported that the explosions near the embassy were caused by two hand grenades, noting that it could not yet be confirmed that the embassy building was the target of the attack.
