Norway Extends Internal Border Control Until November 11 - Ministry of Justice

Norway is extending the previously introduced internal border control until November 11, Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, the Norwegian Police Security Service said that the authorities had decided to implement internal border control due to increased security threats. The ministry also indicated that further extensions of border control are not ruled out in the future. The reason for the current extension is the high terrorist threat level due to recent security incidents in Copenhagen and Stockholm. The measures are intended to prevent "terrorism" targeting Jews and Israelis, as well as their organizations in Norway. In early October, shooting and explosions occurred near Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The Stockholm police and the Israeli embassy in Denmark reported that embassy staff were not injured. In Copenhagen, three suspects were detained and identified as Swedish citizens aged between 15 and 20. Copenhagen police reported that the explosions near the embassy were caused by two hand grenades, noting that it could not yet be confirmed that the embassy building was the target of the attack.

