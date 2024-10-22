International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/one-person-killed-as-result-of-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar---region-head-1120631070.html
One Person Killed as Result of Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar - Region Head
One Person Killed as Result of Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar - Region Head
Sputnik International
One person was killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Energodar and territory near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye region, said on Tuesday.
2024-10-22T06:38+0000
2024-10-22T06:38+0000
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
kiev
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
drone
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119052674_0:101:3279:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_a56008f4ab9a0d8039834e15b7e8b69d.jpg
"Kiev terrorists attack infrastructure facilities in the city of Energodar and the area close to the ZNPP using UAVs. There is no power supply in the city. Preliminary, one person is dead," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/russia-to-seek-reactions-from-intl-organizations-after-enerhodar-drone-attack-1119234992.html
zaporozhye
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119052674_274:0:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5efc2ef6bd6179fa73be66088460355.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drone attack, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, one person was killed
ukrainian drone attack, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, one person was killed

One Person Killed as Result of Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar - Region Head

06:38 GMT 22.10.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel LisitsynStele at the entrance to Energodar.
Stele at the entrance to Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - One person was killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Energodar and territory near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye region, said on Tuesday.
"Kiev terrorists attack infrastructure facilities in the city of Energodar and the area close to the ZNPP using UAVs. There is no power supply in the city. Preliminary, one person is dead," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry's work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2024
World
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Energodar Drone Attack
3 July, 18:46 GMT
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала