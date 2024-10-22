https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/one-person-killed-as-result-of-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar---region-head-1120631070.html

One Person Killed as Result of Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar - Region Head

One person was killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Energodar and territory near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Zaporozhye region, said on Tuesday.

"Kiev terrorists attack infrastructure facilities in the city of Energodar and the area close to the ZNPP using UAVs. There is no power supply in the city. Preliminary, one person is dead," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism.

