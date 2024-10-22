https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/the-present-and-future-of-ai-discussed-at-sputnik-roundtable-1120632098.html

The Present and Future of AI Discussed at Sputnik Roundtable

Sputnik News Agency and Radio held an expert roundtable discussion on “Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges of the New Reality.” The participants discussed key issues surrounding the use of AI in various fields, and also assessed the prospects for international technological cooperation in this area.

The event was attended by Director of the VTsIOM Department of Social Research Andrei Daudrikh, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Viet Nam News of the Vietnamese Information Agency Tran Thu Van, Head of Sputnik AI ​​Project Egor Arkhipov, Director of the Center for BRICS Studies, Professor of the School of International Relations at Fudan University Shen Yi, Director of the News and Information Bureau of the Philippine Information Agency Luis Morente, digital marketing specialist Gabriel Basquez and AI expert Andrei Natashenkov.Director of the VTsIOM Department of Social Research Andrei Daudrikh presented VTsIOM’s latest analytics on artificial intelligence among the Russian audience. According to the study, 35 percent of respondents believe that AI can be used for life-threatening work, while nearly one in four Russians do not trust AI, fearing that it may make mistakes. Russians are more willing to accept AI products as virtual assistants as well as for creative tasks, while fewer respondents are comfortable with AI being used in the economy, security, and state governance.As for gender specifics, the expert noted that men are generally more positive about the use of AI in education, security, and finance. Young people are the most optimistic about implementing advanced machine intelligence technologies.Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Viet Nam News Tran Thu Van stressed that today AI is widely used in journalism and added that “although AI technologies make journalists’ work significantly easier, it is important to carefully factcheck information and consider the ethical aspects of using AI when creating media content.”Director of the News and Information Bureau of the Philippine Information Agency Luis Morente added:Professor of the School of International Relations at Fudan University Shen Yi noted that it is very important to support healthy competition and cooperation in the international AI market: “There must be competition; otherwise, we can slide into a situation that developed during the Cold War. History has already shown that the build-up of military potential, including through the use of new technologies, can lead to new geopolitical conflicts, both locally and globally. No one would want a repeat of the apocalyptic scenarios of AI use that are so often portrayed in films.”Digital marketing specialist Gabriel Basquez spoke about the use of AI technologies in social media to promote content. The expert stressed that, when creating video, AI now is used to edit, translate, and apply sound effects, while the training of AI based on past experience in creating viral content significantly increases productivity in this area.AI expert Andrei Natashenkov stressed that today’s research into the practical application of AI should be carried out gradually, which will minimize risks for the labor market: “Of course, I hope that there will be no second winter of artificial intelligence, but the current period should be aimed at giving time to people whose professions may be at risk to adapt to the new reality.”

