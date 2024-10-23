https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/about-15000-mercenaries-arrived-in-ukraine-since-beginning-of-conflict--russian-diplomat-1120651522.html

About 15,000 Mercenaries Arrived in Ukraine Since Beginning of Conflict – Russian Diplomat

Around 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russia since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, has said in a report obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to Russian Defense Ministry, approximately 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have come to Ukraine to fight against Russian military personnel since the beginning of the special military operation," the report read. European right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations actively recruit mercenaries into the armed forces of Ukraine, adding that the West and Ukraine use US and Polish private military companies, the report said. The Russian Defense Ministry has been warning foreign mercenaries against traveling to fight in Ukraine. The ministry says they do not have the status of combatants under international law and are not eligible for prisoner of war status.

