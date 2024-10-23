International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/about-15000-mercenaries-arrived-in-ukraine-since-beginning-of-conflict--russian-diplomat-1120651522.html
About 15,000 Mercenaries Arrived in Ukraine Since Beginning of Conflict – Russian Diplomat
About 15,000 Mercenaries Arrived in Ukraine Since Beginning of Conflict – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Around 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russia since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, has said in a report obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-10-23T06:50+0000
2024-10-23T06:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
kiev
russian defense ministry
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120174952_0:180:3004:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_e7eaef489d73e339690156f75a4a3f7e.jpg
"According to Russian Defense Ministry, approximately 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have come to Ukraine to fight against Russian military personnel since the beginning of the special military operation," the report read. European right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations actively recruit mercenaries into the armed forces of Ukraine, adding that the West and Ukraine use US and Polish private military companies, the report said. The Russian Defense Ministry has been warning foreign mercenaries against traveling to fight in Ukraine. The ministry says they do not have the status of combatants under international law and are not eligible for prisoner of war status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/many-foreign-mercenaries-taking-part-in-kievs-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-diplomat-1120466858.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120174952_137:0:2868:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09012476d8d92c07ec9edf1de584a204.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mercenaries arrived in ukraine, fight against russia, arrived in ukraine
mercenaries arrived in ukraine, fight against russia, arrived in ukraine

About 15,000 Mercenaries Arrived in Ukraine Since Beginning of Conflict – Russian Diplomat

06:50 GMT 23.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia.
Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russia since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, has said in a report obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.
"According to Russian Defense Ministry, approximately 15,000 mercenaries from more than 100 countries have come to Ukraine to fight against Russian military personnel since the beginning of the special military operation," the report read.
European right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations actively recruit mercenaries into the armed forces of Ukraine, adding that the West and Ukraine use US and Polish private military companies, the report said.
"German, Spanish, Czech, UK, Italian, Portuguese right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations are actively recruiting mercenaries. Hence, Western and Ukrainian special services make use of US and Polish private military companies to call up foreigners for military service in Ukraine," Miroshnik noted.
The Forward Observations Group, a US-based private mercenary firm, posts a picture tagged The Boys of Kursk on August 16, 2024. Published under fair use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
World
Many Foreign Mercenaries Taking Part in Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region
8 October, 02:16 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry has been warning foreign mercenaries against traveling to fight in Ukraine. The ministry says they do not have the status of combatants under international law and are not eligible for prisoner of war status.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала