IDF Says Eliminated Hashem Safieddine Who Was Considered Nasrallah's Successor

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced on Tuesday the elimination of the head of the Hezbollah movement's executive council, Hashem Safieddine, who was considered the successor to former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

2024-10-23T01:57+0000

2024-10-23T01:57+0000

2024-10-23T01:58+0000

"The IDF can now confirm that Hisham Safieddine, Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated by the IDF, along with additional Hezbollah commanders. The terrorists were eliminated in a strike carried out approximately three weeks ago in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," the IDF said in a statement.

