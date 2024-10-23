International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day Two
Russia, Belarus Finalize Military Cooperation Plan Until 2027 - Defense Minister
A Russia-Belarus ministerial in Minsk on Wednesday adopted the Union State's military security plan for the period from 2025-2027, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
"At today's meeting, important decisions were made to further improve the military practices and increase the defense capability of the union of Russia and Belarus. We approved the work plan to ensure military security of the Union State for 2025-2027," the Russian defense minister said following the meeting. Belousov said the defense ministries of both countries will carry on the "joint operational, combat and mobilization training, with an emphasis on the experience gained during the special military operation [in Ukraine]." The military will also continue the systemic study of the captured NATO equipment to identify its vulnerabilities, which will then be taken into account in the design of new weapons, he said. In July, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov said that Minsk and Moscow would hold several rounds of talks to sign an agreement on mutual security guarantees by the end of the year.
12:31 GMT 23.10.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) - A Russia-Belarus ministerial in Minsk on Wednesday adopted the Union State's military security plan for the period from 2025-2027, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
"At today's meeting, important decisions were made to further improve the military practices and increase the defense capability of the union of Russia and Belarus. We approved the work plan to ensure military security of the Union State for 2025-2027," the Russian defense minister said following the meeting.
Belousov said the defense ministries of both countries will carry on the "joint operational, combat and mobilization training, with an emphasis on the experience gained during the special military operation [in Ukraine]."
The military will also continue the systemic study of the captured NATO equipment to identify its vulnerabilities, which will then be taken into account in the design of new weapons, he said.
In July, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov said that Minsk and Moscow would hold several rounds of talks to sign an agreement on mutual security guarantees by the end of the year.
