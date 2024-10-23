https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/russia-belarus-finalize-military-cooperation-plan-until-2027---defense-minister-1120656724.html

Russia, Belarus Finalize Military Cooperation Plan Until 2027 - Defense Minister

Russia, Belarus Finalize Military Cooperation Plan Until 2027 - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

A Russia-Belarus ministerial in Minsk on Wednesday adopted the Union State's military security plan for the period from 2025-2027, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.

2024-10-23T12:31+0000

2024-10-23T12:31+0000

2024-10-23T12:31+0000

military

andrei belousov

russia

belarus

minsk

nato

union state

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118402324_0:180:3241:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_bbbb4af1dc638260c0641b1667070a82.jpg

"At today's meeting, important decisions were made to further improve the military practices and increase the defense capability of the union of Russia and Belarus. We approved the work plan to ensure military security of the Union State for 2025-2027," the Russian defense minister said following the meeting. Belousov said the defense ministries of both countries will carry on the "joint operational, combat and mobilization training, with an emphasis on the experience gained during the special military operation [in Ukraine]." The military will also continue the systemic study of the captured NATO equipment to identify its vulnerabilities, which will then be taken into account in the design of new weapons, he said. In July, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov said that Minsk and Moscow would hold several rounds of talks to sign an agreement on mutual security guarantees by the end of the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/lukashenko-says-changes-in-russias-nuclear-doctrine-strengthening-russia-belarus-1120471832.html

russia

belarus

minsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military cooperation plan, russia, belarus, russian defense minister andrei belousov