Lukashenko Says Changes in Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Strengthening Russia, Belarus

Belarus assessed the correction of the Russian nuclear doctrine as a strengthening of the position taken by Moscow and Minsk after the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Strengthening of the position that we felt long ago," Lukashenko told reporters when asked what Minsk felt after the correction of Russia's nuclear doctrine. Lukashenko, commenting on the calls of some Ukrainian politicians to attack Belarus, said that Minsk is waiting for them. None of some "serious" people, even at the level of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, thinks about attacking Belarus, he said, adding that an attack on Belarus would militarily lead to the collapse of the Kiev government. Minsk maintains "certain contacts" with Kiev, which helps Russia to exchange prisoners of war, the president added.

