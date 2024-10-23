https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/ukraine-loses-over-280-fighters-3-tanks-in-kursk-over-past-day---mod-1120656979.html

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Fighters, 3 Tanks in Kursk Over Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 280 soldiers and 13 units of military hardware, including three tanks, in combat in and around Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day totaled over 280 fighters. Thirteen units of military hardware were destroyed, including three infantry fighting vehicles, one of them a US-made Bradley, and seven armored vehicles, as well as three artillery weapons, six cars and an electronic warfare station. Three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said. Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk Region so far count 25,943 fighters, 175 tanks, 92 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 989 armored combat vehicles, 681 cars, 224 artillery weapons, 38 multiple-rocket launchers, including nine US-made HIMARS and six MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five recharging vehicles, 55 electronic warfare stations, 11 counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, and 22 units of engineering and other equipment, the ministry said.

