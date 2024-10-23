International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day Two
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Fighters, 3 Tanks in Kursk Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Fighters, 3 Tanks in Kursk Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 280 soldiers and 13 units of military hardware, including three tanks, in combat in and around Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day totaled over 280 fighters. Thirteen units of military hardware were destroyed, including three infantry fighting vehicles, one of them a US-made Bradley, and seven armored vehicles, as well as three artillery weapons, six cars and an electronic warfare station. Three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said. Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk Region so far count 25,943 fighters, 175 tanks, 92 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 989 armored combat vehicles, 681 cars, 224 artillery weapons, 38 multiple-rocket launchers, including nine US-made HIMARS and six MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five recharging vehicles, 55 electronic warfare stations, 11 counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, and 22 units of engineering and other equipment, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Fighters, 3 Tanks in Kursk Over Past Day - MoD

12:38 GMT 23.10.2024
© AP PhotoIn this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia.
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 280 soldiers and 13 units of military hardware, including three tanks, in combat in and around Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day totaled over 280 fighters. Thirteen units of military hardware were destroyed, including three infantry fighting vehicles, one of them a US-made Bradley, and seven armored vehicles, as well as three artillery weapons, six cars and an electronic warfare station. Three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said.
Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk Region so far count 25,943 fighters, 175 tanks, 92 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 989 armored combat vehicles, 681 cars, 224 artillery weapons, 38 multiple-rocket launchers, including nine US-made HIMARS and six MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five recharging vehicles, 55 electronic warfare stations, 11 counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, and 22 units of engineering and other equipment, the ministry said.
