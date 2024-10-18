https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/ukraine-loses-over-505-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1120591536.html

Ukraine Loses Over 505 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 people, 15 units of armored vehicles were destroyed, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost more than 24,367 servicemen and 167 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.

