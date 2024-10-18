International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 505 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 505 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 people, 15 units of armored vehicles were destroyed, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost more than 24,367 servicemen and 167 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 505 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day - MoD

11:29 GMT 18.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 people, 15 units of armored vehicles were destroyed, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 24,367 servicemen and 167 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.

