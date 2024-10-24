https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/russias-state-duma-ratifies-russia-n-korea-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-1120665040.html
Russia's State Duma Ratifies Russia-N. Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
Russia's lower house ratified the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea during a plenary session on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Russian State Duma a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea earlier in October.The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea, which provides for mutual military assistance, is defensive and is not directed against third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.The document includes the provision of mutual military assistance "in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter in the event that one of the parties is attacked by any state, thus finding itself in a state of war," the diplomat said during his address to the lower house.The conclusion of the treaty is a reflection of Moscow and Pyongyang's rethinking of their approaches to ensuring their own security against the backdrop of alarming military-political trends in the regional and global dimensions, the diplomat said.The partnership agreement contributes to maintaining the balance of power and reducing the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding that there are no secret annexes to the treaty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Russian State Duma a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea earlier in October.
The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea
, which provides for mutual military assistance, is defensive and is not directed against third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.
The document includes the provision of mutual military assistance "in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter in the event that one of the parties is attacked by any state, thus finding itself in a state of war," the diplomat said during his address to the lower house.
"The content of the mentioned article clearly indicates that the treaty is defensive in nature, is not directed against the security of third countries, and is aimed at maintaining stability in the Northeast Asian region," Rudenko said.
The conclusion of the treaty is a reflection of Moscow and Pyongyang's rethinking of their approaches to ensuring their own security against the backdrop of alarming military-political trends in the regional and global dimensions, the diplomat said.
The partnership agreement contributes to maintaining the balance of power and reducing the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding that there are no secret annexes to the treaty.