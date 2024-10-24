International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Final Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/russias-state-duma-ratifies-russia-n-korea-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-1120665040.html
Russia's State Duma Ratifies Russia-N. Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
Russia's State Duma Ratifies Russia-N. Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
Sputnik International
Russia's lower house ratified the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea during a plenary session on Thursday.
2024-10-24T10:00+0000
2024-10-24T10:00+0000
world
russia
north korea
russian state duma
cooperation
military cooperation
partnership
strategic partnership
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110576869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f2d08098505bd20eb99e5f8945fbb8.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Russian State Duma a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea earlier in October.The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea, which provides for mutual military assistance, is defensive and is not directed against third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.The document includes the provision of mutual military assistance "in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter in the event that one of the parties is attacked by any state, thus finding itself in a state of war," the diplomat said during his address to the lower house.The conclusion of the treaty is a reflection of Moscow and Pyongyang's rethinking of their approaches to ensuring their own security against the backdrop of alarming military-political trends in the regional and global dimensions, the diplomat said.The partnership agreement contributes to maintaining the balance of power and reducing the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding that there are no secret annexes to the treaty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/unique-russia-north-korea-pact-can-cool-pentagon-hotheads-stabilize-east-asia-heres-how-1120562604.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110576869_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0ea9d74a58b4b9bb65df02ccce70eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's state duma, russia and north korea, strategic partnership, strategic partnership treaty
russia's state duma, russia and north korea, strategic partnership, strategic partnership treaty

Russia's State Duma Ratifies Russia-N. Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty

10:00 GMT 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Виталий АньковRussia and North Korea Flags
Russia and North Korea Flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2024
© Sputnik / Виталий Аньков
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's lower house ratified the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea during a plenary session on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Russian State Duma a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea earlier in October.
The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea, which provides for mutual military assistance, is defensive and is not directed against third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.
The document includes the provision of mutual military assistance "in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter in the event that one of the parties is attacked by any state, thus finding itself in a state of war," the diplomat said during his address to the lower house.
"The content of the mentioned article clearly indicates that the treaty is defensive in nature, is not directed against the security of third countries, and is aimed at maintaining stability in the Northeast Asian region," Rudenko said.
The conclusion of the treaty is a reflection of Moscow and Pyongyang's rethinking of their approaches to ensuring their own security against the backdrop of alarming military-political trends in the regional and global dimensions, the diplomat said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
Analysis
‘Unique’ Russia-North Korea Pact Can Cool Pentagon Hotheads, Stabilize East Asia: Here's How
15 October, 18:14 GMT
The partnership agreement contributes to maintaining the balance of power and reducing the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding that there are no secret annexes to the treaty.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала