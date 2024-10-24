https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/ukraine-loses-over-785-soldiers-in-battle-with-russian-forces---mod-1120664735.html
Ukraine Loses Over 785 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated more than 785 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 785 servicepeople and eight vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled three counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 490 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated more than 785 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 785 servicepeople and eight vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad
repelled three counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 490 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.