WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Final Day
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated more than 785 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 785 servicepeople and eight vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled three counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 490 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated more than 785 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 785 servicepeople and eight vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad repelled three counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 490 soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
