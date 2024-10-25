https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/potential-brics-payment-system-breakthrough-may-need-reforms-to-replace-swift---expert-1120676380.html

Potential BRICS Payment System 'Breakthrough,' May Need Reforms to Replace SWIFT - Expert

Sputnik International

The potential new BRICS payment system will be a "breakthrough," but it will have to prove its worth and may need reforms to possibly replace SWIFT, Nelson Wong, the vice chairman and president of the Shanghai Center for RimPac Strategic and International Studies, told Sputnik.

During Russia’s BRICS chairmanship this year, a proposal was made to create a new cross-border payment infrastructure for members. According to a report presented by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier this month, a multinational payment mechanism — dubbed the BRICS Cross-Border Payment Initiative — could facilitate cross-border payments between BRICS nations, increase the share of national currencies in cross-border settlements and establish interoperability of the group members’ national payment infrastructures. At the same time, although being a non-Western organization, BRICS was not created to oppose the West, the expert added. The expert added that he disagreed with people who see the use of local currencies for trade settlements as a step backward. With time and effort, the new BRICS payment system can indeed be an alternative to SWIFT, he said. According to a joint declaration adopted by the BRICS leaders on Wednesday, they encourage the strengthening of correspondent banking networks within BRICS and the enabling of settlements in local currencies in line with the voluntary and non-binding BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative and look forward to further discussions in this area. The BRICS summit was held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24.

