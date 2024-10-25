https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/how-brics-sould-add-to-uns-fully-fledged-reform-1120675341.html
How BRICS Сould Add to UN’s Fully-Fledged Reform
During a recent BRICS Summit in Russia, participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, in which member states reaffirmed their support for comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council.
The UN Security Council (UNSC) should be expanded "to reflect the vastly different world of today," Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst and founder president of the Imagindia Institute, told Sputnik.If the Security Council is not reformed, "it risks losing credibility and relevance in a rapidly changing world, in the next ten to twenty years. This stagnation will continue to weaken international cooperation, destabilize global governance, and reduce the United Nations to a helpless bystander," the analyst warned.Speaking at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the share of developing countries in the global economy has grown dramatically over the past decade, but this has not been adequately reflected in UN organizations."Developing nations should have the ability to contribute to matters and policies of trade, climate action, and technology transfer. The UN must also prioritize development-focused initiatives, such as capacity-building and sustainable growth, to address their specific challenges," the analyst noted.In particular, BRICS "can leverage its collective influence, making it clear that the UN’s failure to reform could lead to the rise of alternative multilateral organizations. This signals that the UN’s relevance is at risk if emerging powers remain excluded from decision-making," Sachdev emphasized.In a recent interview with Sputnik, Eduardo Paes Saboia, the secretary of Asia and the Pacific at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, said that with multilateralism now "in crisis," the hope is that BRICS "will help call for a reform of multilateral institutions and a stronger role for the UN in the international system."
In a recent interview with Sputnik, Eduardo Paes Saboia, the secretary of Asia and the Pacific at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, said that with multilateralism now "in crisis," the hope is that BRICS "will help call for a reform of multilateral institutions and a stronger role for the UN in the international system."