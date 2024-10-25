https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/putin-russian-military-in-kursk-region-creates-ring-of-encirclement-of-ukraines-forces-1120679987.html

Putin: Russian Military in Kursk Region Creates Ring of Encirclement of Ukraine's Forces

Sputnik International

The Russian military in Russia's Kursk Region created a reliable ring of encirclement of the Ukrainian forces and begun to liquidate the grouping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Through joint efforts they [Russian soldiers] have created a fairly reliable ring of encirclement and are now squeezing this ring, have begun to eliminate this group of forces," Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel, adding that the management of the Ukrainian troops, according to prisoners of war, is disrupted inside the enclave, and panic is growing.Ukrainian commanders are trying to conceal from servicemen their encirclement in the Kursk region, but this does not change the situation. Russian servicepeople reliably repel all counteroffensives of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region, but all Kiev's attempts to unblock the circle are unsuccessful, the Russian president said, adding that Russian soldiers take prisoners and guarantee life and safety.Russia Not Refusing to Supply Gas to EuropeUkraine is not taking any measures to sign the new contract for Russian gas supplies to Europe, because the old one expires in December this year, the Russian president said, adding that a new contract should be signed to continue supplies of Russian gas to Europe, but the necessary capacities have not been booked.

