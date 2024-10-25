https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/ukraine-loses-over-5410-soldiers-in-battle-with-russian-southern-forces-1120674697.html

Ukraine Loses Over 5,410 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Southern Forces

Sputnik International

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated more than 5,410 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated more than 5,410 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 20 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,180 soldiers, while the Tsentr (Center) group of forces has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,130 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. In battles with the Sever (North) group, Kiev has lost over 2,720 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces have taken control of four settlement s in the Donetsk People's Republic. Additionally, a total of 55 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on line of contact, including 39 in the Kursk Region.

