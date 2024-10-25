International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated more than 5,410 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated more than 5,410 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 20 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,180 soldiers, while the Tsentr (Center) group of forces has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,130 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. In battles with the Sever (North) group, Kiev has lost over 2,720 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces have taken control of four settlement s in the Donetsk People's Republic. Additionally, a total of 55 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on line of contact, including 39 in the Kursk Region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated more than 5,410 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The enemy's losses amounted to over 5,410 servicepeople, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 45 vehicles and 37 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 20 counterattacks, and Kiev has lost over 3,180 soldiers, while the Tsentr (Center) group of forces has repelled 72 counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,130 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
In battles with the Sever (North) group, Kiev has lost over 2,720 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces have taken control of four settlement s in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Additionally, a total of 55 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on line of contact, including 39 in the Kursk Region.
