Russia-China Investment, Trade Cooperation Forum Opens in Shenyang

The second Russia-China Investment Development and Trade Cooperation Forum officially opened in Shenyang, a city in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The forum is being held from October 24-26, with this year's theme being "Interaction, Mutual Trust, Mutual Benefit." At the opening ceremony, Deputy Governor of the People's Government of Liaoning Province Zhang Lilin said that representatives from 19 Russian regional governments, 10 trade associations, and 108 companies, totaling over 230 people, are attending the forum. Meanwhile, Russian Upper House Deputy Speaker Nikolai Zhuravlev said at the opening ceremony that "today’s forum is taking place at the peak of trade and economic cooperation development between our countries." Zhuravlev said that the significance of bilateral relations between China and Russia is reflected in the intense dialogue and friendship between the countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the forum, participants will discuss cooperation in machinery manufacturing, electronics, petrochemicals, energy, agriculture, transport, IT, finance, trade, e-commerce, and logistics. The forum is organized by the Liaoning Provincial government, with co-organizers including the Liaoning Commerce Department, Liaoning Foreign Affairs Office, Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

