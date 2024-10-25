https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/ukrainian-servicemen-were-taught-to-use-rocket-launcher-but-not-allowed-to-shoot---pow-1120676750.html

Ukrainian Servicemen Were Taught to Use Rocket Launcher, But Not Allowed to Shoot - POW

Ukrainian Servicemen Were Taught to Use Rocket Launcher, But Not Allowed to Shoot - POW

Sputnik International

During training in Ukraine, mobilized soldiers were shown how to use the American SMAW rocket launcher, but were not allowed to fire it, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Grachev told Sputnik.

2024-10-25T12:57+0000

2024-10-25T12:57+0000

2024-10-25T12:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

armed forces of ukraine

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_87098cafaf32797e823440cc8ec97a7e.jpg

He said the SMAW rocket launcher is the only foreign weapon he has seen in almost a year in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Earlier, Grachev told Sputnik that fellow Ukrainian soldiers left him wounded in a dugout for two months, while he received first aid only from Russian military personnel. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/ukraine-loses-over-5410-soldiers-in-battle-with-russian-southern-forces-1120674697.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine crisis, ukraine us arms, us military, us arms for ukraine, ukraine militants, ukraine soldiers, ukraine gang-pressed