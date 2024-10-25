International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Servicemen Were Taught to Use Rocket Launcher, But Not Allowed to Shoot - POW
Ukrainian Servicemen Were Taught to Use Rocket Launcher, But Not Allowed to Shoot - POW
During training in Ukraine, mobilized soldiers were shown how to use the American SMAW rocket launcher, but were not allowed to fire it, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Grachev told Sputnik.
He said the SMAW rocket launcher is the only foreign weapon he has seen in almost a year in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Servicemen Were Taught to Use Rocket Launcher, But Not Allowed to Shoot - POW

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - During training in Ukraine, mobilized soldiers were shown how to use the American SMAW rocket launcher, but were not allowed to fire it, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Grachev told Sputnik.
He said the SMAW rocket launcher is the only foreign weapon he has seen in almost a year in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"In the Zhytomyr Region, in the forest, without rockets... they showed once how to [use SMAW], but we have not fired," Grachev said.
Earlier, Grachev told Sputnik that fellow Ukrainian soldiers left him wounded in a dugout for two months, while he received first aid only from Russian military personnel.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 5,410 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Southern Forces
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
