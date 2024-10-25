https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/us-unable-to-operate-modified-b-52s-before-2033-1120679318.html
US Unable to Operate Modified B-52s Before 2033
US Unable to Operate Modified B-52s Before 2033
The newest B-52J variant of the US B-52 Stratofortress strategic aircraft won’t be complete until 2033, The National Interest reports.
The modernization plan that would involve installing new Rolls-Royce F130 engines, enhanced Raytheon navigation systems and several other improvements was heavily criticized by the Government Accountability Office, which stated that the program failed to develop “formal cost or schedule estimates”, the National Security Journal reported earlier. Another issue the whole B-52 series faced, is the disruption of global supply chains, which forced US authorities to cannibalize parts from B-52s to keep others airworthy. Such cannibalization rates have grown 200% since 2019, the DefenseNews portal wrote. The B-52 bombers – one of three pillars of US nuclear triad – were first deployed 60 years ago, but the number of operable units has since dropped to less than 80.
The modernization plan that would involve installing new Rolls-Royce F130 engines, enhanced Raytheon navigation systems and several other improvements was heavily criticized by the Government Accountability Office, which stated that the program failed to develop “formal cost or schedule estimates”, the National Security Journal reported earlier.
Another issue the whole B-52 series faced, is the disruption of global supply chains, which forced US authorities to cannibalize parts from B-52s to keep others airworthy.
Such cannibalization rates have grown 200% since 2019, the DefenseNews portal wrote.
The B-52 bombers – one of three pillars of US nuclear triad
– were first deployed 60 years ago, but the number of operable units has since dropped to less than 80.