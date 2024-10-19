https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/will-us-go-ahead-with-nuclear-subcritical-experiments-1120601968.html

Will US Go Ahead With Nuclear Subcritical Experiments?

Will US Go Ahead With Nuclear Subcritical Experiments?

Sputnik International

Washington in May conducted another subcritical experiment to allegedly provide essential data on the materials used in nuclear warheads.

2024-10-19T14:18+0000

2024-10-19T14:18+0000

2024-10-19T14:18+0000

us

americas

national nuclear security administration (nnsa)

nuclear tests

security

task

capability

tensions

comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty organization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6619ab410f5eacf4cf8521786de17836.jpg

The US’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has published a plan for the country’s nuclear-weapon production complex for the next 25 years.The 40-page document singles out the Nuclear Security Enterprise's (NSE) variety of tasks and missions due to be conducted between 2025 and 2050, including:Reestablishment of plutonium pit manufacturing at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico (with annual production capacity of 30 pits) and Savannah River Site in South Carolina ( with a capacity of 50) to replace the capability after the closure of the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant in Colorado.Modernization of uranium and lithium processing capabilities at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee.Establishment of insensitive high explosive synthesis and formulation capability at the Pantex Plant in Texas to meet capacity requirements and resilience goals.Recapitalization of spent nuclear fuel handling and examination capabilities at the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho.The release of the NNSA blueprint comes amid tensions between the US and Russia over nuclear testing, with Moscow warning that it "will immediately respond in kind" if Washington moves towards resuming the tests. Russia de-ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty last year, while the US signed but never ratified the document.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/north-korea-will-increase-readiness-for-nuclear-deterrence-amid-us-subcritical-test-1118533171.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the us’s national nuclear security administration, the us's nuclear-weapon production complex, reestablishment of plutonium pit manufacturing at the los alamos national laboratory, nnsa's plan for the us;s nuclear-weapon production complex, the comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty