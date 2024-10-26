https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/israel-concludes-attack-says-struck-iranian-missile-systems--rocket-production-sites-1120680733.html

Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites

Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the attack on Iran has ended and the Israeli planes have returned safely to Israel.

"A short while ago, the IDF completed precise and targeted strikes against military targets in a number of areas in Iran. Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an official statement. The Israeli army specified the targets in Iran, including surface-to-air missile systems, air defense capabilities, and production sites for rockets reportedly fired at Israeli territory over the past year.

