Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites

"A short while ago, the IDF completed precise and targeted strikes against military targets in a number of areas in Iran. Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an official statement.
The Israeli army specified the targets in Iran, including surface-to-air missile systems, air defense capabilities, and production sites for rockets reportedly fired at Israeli territory over the past year.
"Based on intelligence, IAF [Israeli Air Force] aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year. These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran," the IDF said.