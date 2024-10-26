International
Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites
Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the attack on Iran has ended and the Israeli planes have returned safely to Israel.
"A short while ago, the IDF completed precise and targeted strikes against military targets in a number of areas in Iran. Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an official statement. The Israeli army specified the targets in Iran, including surface-to-air missile systems, air defense capabilities, and production sites for rockets reportedly fired at Israeli territory over the past year.
airstrikes, israeli airstrikes, israeli air strikes, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, israel attacks iran, iran's defenses, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, retaliatory strike
airstrikes, israeli airstrikes, israeli air strikes, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, israel attacks iran, iran's defenses, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, retaliatory strike

Israel Concludes Attack, Says Struck Iranian Missile Systems & Rocket Production Sites

04:01 GMT 26.10.2024
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the attack on Iran has ended and the Israeli planes have returned safely to Israel.
"A short while ago, the IDF completed precise and targeted strikes against military targets in a number of areas in Iran. Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an official statement.
The Israeli army specified the targets in Iran, including surface-to-air missile systems, air defense capabilities, and production sites for rockets reportedly fired at Israeli territory over the past year.
"Based on intelligence, IAF [Israeli Air Force] aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year. These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran," the IDF said.
World
Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports
03:51 GMT
