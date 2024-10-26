International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy 17 Ukrainian Drones Over Several Regions - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Destroy 17 Ukrainian Drones Over Several Regions - Defense Ministry
Air defense systems shot down 17 Ukrainian drones over four regions of Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 17 Ukrainian UAVs: eight UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, four over the territory of the Belgorod Region, three over the territory of the Kursk Region and two over the territory of the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement. No information has been provided on damage or casualties.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense systems shot down 17 Ukrainian drones over four regions of Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 17 Ukrainian UAVs: eight UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, four over the territory of the Belgorod Region, three over the territory of the Kursk Region and two over the territory of the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
Analysis
Zelensky 'Feels Noose Tightening Around His Neck', Tries to 'Foment NATO War'
17 October, 19:06 GMT
No information has been provided on damage or casualties.
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed Kiev regime as terrorist state.
