https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-snipers-roll-out-new-stm-308-precision-rifle-1120684021.html

Russian Snipers Roll Out New STM-308 Precision Rifle

The STM-308 was designed as a more effective analogue of the SVD sniper rifle, which was put on service at the Russian army in the 1960s.

The new sniper rifle, which could replace the Dragunov model, has been developed and sent to the battlefield. What are the characteristics of the STM-308 rifle?The STM-308 features an in-line arrangement, in which the main mechanisms of the weapon are located on one line.He added that the new rifle is lighter than the 4.3-kg SVD and makes it possible to see the results of shooting immediately thanks to weaker blowback than the SVD’s.The new rifle is fitted with an adjustable buttstock and a Picatinny rail that allows for the installation of various sights, bipods or an additional handle. The rifle also supports the installation of alternative muzzle devices.The STM-308’s shooting accuracy is less than one angular minute, which means that at a distance of 100 meters the rifle’s bullet hits a circle with a diameter of 29 mm, a fact that has already been appreciated by Russian sharpshooters on the front line.

