International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-soldiers-captured-us-pq-20-puma-drone-with-state-of-art-tech-1120683917.html
Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech
Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech
Sputnik International
Russian experts and engineers obtained unique samples of Western military equipment during special military operation. Studying them will allow Russia to learn more about their vulnerabilities.
2024-10-26T12:37+0000
2024-10-26T12:38+0000
military
russian army
russian armed forces
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120684867_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf1fd4e30a3a91a3b9fef0c6448c60a.jpg
Russian servicemen downed a US RQ-20 Puma drone with hardware intact, a counter-drone expert told Sputnik.He further noted that there was another target around – the Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drone – which was shot down by Russian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/introducing-vizir-russias-new-heavy-reusable-naval-drone-1120499895.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian specialists got US RQ-20 Puma drone.
Sputnik International
Russian specialists got US RQ-20 Puma drone.
2024-10-26T12:37+0000
true
PT2M57S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120684867_379:0:1819:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_047d1a56d37d99a340317564477b6321.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine drones, drone warfare, ukrainian drone captured, us arms for ukraine, puma drone, drones ukraine us, us drones russia, russian anti-drone tactics, baba yaga drone
ukraine drones, drone warfare, ukrainian drone captured, us arms for ukraine, puma drone, drones ukraine us, us drones russia, russian anti-drone tactics, baba yaga drone

Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech

12:37 GMT 26.10.2024 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 26.10.2024)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian experts and engineers obtained unique samples of Western military equipment during the special military operation. Studying them will allow Russia to learn more about their vulnerabilities.
Russian servicemen downed a US RQ-20 Puma drone with hardware intact, a counter-drone expert told Sputnik.

“Specialists of the electronic warfare group in the Zaporozhye region managed to ground an American RQ-20 Puma drone. It was a rare case in which it was possible to land the drone with its components unaffected, so to speak. We have a few samples of drone systems at our disposal. We will work with them,” he said.

Introducing Vizir: Russia's new heavy reusable naval drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
Military
Introducing Vizir: Russia's New Heavy Reusable Naval Drone
10 October, 16:09 GMT
He further noted that there was another target around – the Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drone – which was shot down by Russian soldiers.

“Near the RQ-20 was a Baba Yaga drone, which was shot down with small arms. Upon inspection, it turned out that the copter was equipped with a Starlink repeater and a drop system with two ammunition,” the specialist added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала