https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-soldiers-captured-us-pq-20-puma-drone-with-state-of-art-tech-1120683917.html
Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech
Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech
Sputnik International
Russian experts and engineers obtained unique samples of Western military equipment during special military operation. Studying them will allow Russia to learn more about their vulnerabilities.
2024-10-26T12:37+0000
2024-10-26T12:37+0000
2024-10-26T12:38+0000
military
russian army
russian armed forces
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120684867_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf1fd4e30a3a91a3b9fef0c6448c60a.jpg
Russian servicemen downed a US RQ-20 Puma drone with hardware intact, a counter-drone expert told Sputnik.He further noted that there was another target around – the Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drone – which was shot down by Russian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/introducing-vizir-russias-new-heavy-reusable-naval-drone-1120499895.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120684867_379:0:1819:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_047d1a56d37d99a340317564477b6321.jpg
Russian specialists got US RQ-20 Puma drone.
Sputnik International
Russian specialists got US RQ-20 Puma drone.
2024-10-26T12:37+0000
true
PT2M57S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine drones, drone warfare, ukrainian drone captured, us arms for ukraine, puma drone, drones ukraine us, us drones russia, russian anti-drone tactics, baba yaga drone
ukraine drones, drone warfare, ukrainian drone captured, us arms for ukraine, puma drone, drones ukraine us, us drones russia, russian anti-drone tactics, baba yaga drone
Russian Soldiers Captured US PQ-20 Puma Drone With State-of-Art Tech
12:37 GMT 26.10.2024 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 26.10.2024)
Russian experts and engineers obtained unique samples of Western military equipment during the special military operation. Studying them will allow Russia to learn more about their vulnerabilities.
Russian servicemen downed a US RQ-20 Puma drone with hardware intact, a counter-drone expert told Sputnik.
“Specialists of the electronic warfare group in the Zaporozhye region managed to ground an American RQ-20 Puma drone. It was a rare case in which it was possible to land the drone with its components unaffected, so to speak. We have a few samples of drone systems at our disposal. We will work with them,” he said.
He further noted that there was another target around – the Ukrainian Baba-Yaga drone – which was shot down by Russian soldiers.
“Near the RQ-20 was a Baba Yaga drone, which was shot down with small arms. Upon inspection, it turned out that the copter was equipped with a Starlink repeater and a drop system with two ammunition,” the specialist added.