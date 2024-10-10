https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/introducing-vizir-russias-new-heavy-reusable-naval-drone-1120499895.html

Introducing Vizir: Russia's New Heavy Reusable Naval Drone

Tests of Russia's heavy reentry marine drone based on the crewless Vizir have been successfully completed. This drone is designed to be reusable.

“The customer has tasked the holding with developing it for various purposes, including cargo delivery to specified areas, reconnaissance missions, fire support during operations, as well as transporting ammunition and evacuating the wounded,” Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), told Sputnik, during an interview. He also mentioned that preparations for the mass production of these drones are currently underway. Sputnik delves into the key features of the Vizir drone: Military expert Vasily Dandykin has mentioned that the drone will be capable of engaging enemy kamikaze drones. KMZ plans to equip each unit with six to eight launchers, enabling the drones to carry low-power charges that can accurately strike targets.

