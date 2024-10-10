International
Introducing Vizir: Russia's New Heavy Reusable Naval Drone
Tests of Russia's heavy reentry marine drone based on the crewless Vizir have been successfully completed. This drone is designed to be reusable.
“The customer has tasked the holding with developing it for various purposes, including cargo delivery to specified areas, reconnaissance missions, fire support during operations, as well as transporting ammunition and evacuating the wounded,” Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), told Sputnik, during an interview. He also mentioned that preparations for the mass production of these drones are currently underway. Sputnik delves into the key features of the Vizir drone: Military expert Vasily Dandykin has mentioned that the drone will be capable of engaging enemy kamikaze drones. KMZ plans to equip each unit with six to eight launchers, enabling the drones to carry low-power charges that can accurately strike targets.
russia's military comples, new russian drones, visir drone, new russian weapons, russia's military drones, drone production
Introducing Vizir: Russia's New Heavy Reusable Naval Drone

Tests of Russia's heavy reentry marine drone based on the crewless Vizir have been successfully completed. This drone is designed to be reusable.
“The customer has tasked the holding with developing it for various purposes, including cargo delivery to specified areas, reconnaissance missions, fire support during operations, as well as transporting ammunition and evacuating the wounded,” Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), told Sputnik, during an interview.
He also mentioned that preparations for the mass production of these drones are currently underway.
Sputnik delves into the key features of the Vizir drone:
Speed and Range: The naval drone can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, with a maximum operational range of 600 kilometers.
Made in Russia: It is assembled entirely from domestically produced components.
Versatile Operations: The drone is capable of various functions, including cargo delivery, reconnaissance, patrolling, fire support, and transport-evacuation missions, which include delivering ammunition and evacuating casualties.
Payload: This drone can carry guided missiles that possess low explosive power.
Electro-Correction Feature: A noteworthy feature of the drone is its electro-correction for precise positioning, with a payload capacity of roughly 150 kilograms.
Military expert Vasily Dandykin has mentioned that the drone will be capable of engaging enemy kamikaze drones. KMZ plans to equip each unit with six to eight launchers, enabling the drones to carry low-power charges that can accurately strike targets.
