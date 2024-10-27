https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/barcelona-stuns-real-madrid-4-0-yamal-becomes-youngest-player-to-score-in-el-clasico-1120691736.html

Barcelona Stuns Real Madrid 4-0, Yamal Becomes Youngest Player to Score in El Clasico

Barcelona Stuns Real Madrid 4-0, Yamal Becomes Youngest Player to Score in El Clasico

- Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid in the 11th round of the Spanish football championship.

The 258th official "El Clasico," which took place in Madrid, ended with a score of 4-0 in favor of the guests, in whose team Robert Lewandowski scored a double (54th and 56th minutes), while Lamine Yamal (77th) and Rafinha (85th) also scored a goal each. At 17 years 105 days, Yamal became the youngest scorer in El Clasico. He surpassed the achievement of Ansu Fati, who scored against Real Madrid on October 24, 2020, at the age of 17 years and 359 days. Real Madrid ended their unbeaten streak in the Spanish championship, which lasted from September 27, 2023 and amounted to 42 matches. The record for consecutive matches without defeat in La Liga belongs to Barcelona and stands at 43 games (from April 8, 2017 to May 13, 2018). With 30 points gained, Barcelona reinforced the lead in the Spanish championship standings, while Real Madrid remained in second place with 24 points.

